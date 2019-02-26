The Oscars 2019 is finally over and the entertainment industry is gearing up for the big year 2020. There are several interesting movies that are going to premiere in the months to come but there is one movie which may create history during the 92nd Academy Awards and it is none other than Martin Scorsese's crime drama movie The Irishman.

During the Oscars, Netflix surprised everyone by dropping the first teaser trailer of Martin Scorsese's upcoming crime drama, The Irishman. Unlike other recently released trailers like Avengers: Endgame and Captain Marvel trailer, viewers did not get to see any real footage of Scorsese's next. The teaser only revealed the names of the star cast and it did confirm that it will have a theatrical release in Fall.

There are several reasons why The Irishman could get a nomination during the 92nd Academy Awards. But the most important reason is the director behind this intense drama. Over the years, Martin Scorsese has made a name of himself by directing several classics. For his work, he has been nominated for Best Picture for two times and is currently sitting on eight nominations for Best Directors. In 2006, he won his first Oscar for Best Picture for Leonardo DiCaprio's The Departed.

Other than Martin Scorsese, the upcoming movie has an ensemble cast which also has a history of getting nominations at the Academy Awards. During his entire acting career, Al Pacino has been nominated for eight times for some Hollywood classics like The Godfather II, Dog Day Afternoon, and others. In 1992, he received the Oscar for his performance as blind Lieutenant Colonel Slade in Scent of a Woman.

Whereas, Robert De Niro has also got seven Oscar nominations and so far, he has won for two times — first for The Godfather II and the second one is for Raging Bull.

In addition to this, the third star of the movie, Joe Pesci, has also been nominated twice for the Academy and has won Best Supporting Actor for playing Tommy DeVito in Goodfellas.

The Irishman movie has everything which will make it a strong contender for the next Academy Awards. The movie is surely going to be culturally reach and will definitely leave an impact on several viewers. In addition to this, it is going to be a period drama and in such movies, costume and sound design play an important role. Besides this, as earlier reported, the first-half of The Irishman will feature the de-age actors and because of this, the movie can also create magic in the VFX department.

It is too early to predict the nomination list for the next Oscars. But one thing is sure, Martin Scorsese's The Irishman is surely going to be entertaining. The crime drama movie will release on Netflix.