Martin Scorsese's most awaited crime drama, The Irishman finally has a release date. The upcoming crime story movie is coming on Netflix this October.

On Joe Rogan's podcast, Sebastian Maniscalco stated that Martin Scorsese's The Irishman "is coming out in October." Martin Scorsese's The Irishman is going to feature Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, and Joe Pesci in the lead roles. As per reports, with a production budget of roughly $105 million, The Irishman is Scorsese's most expensive movie till date.

When asked during the podcast, about how Sebastian felt when he got the opportunity to work with Martin Scorsese, Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, and Joe Pesci, he said that he couldn't sleep for the first week leading up to the very first shot that he knew was going to be with De Niro and Pesci.

"When I went in there, I told myself, 'I ain't talking to nobody. I'm going to speak when [I'm] spoken to. There was a part when they were lighting De Niro - we're standing face to face, and he's looking at me and I'm looking at him... I wasn't going to say nothing. And then he comes in [towards] my tie... [and says] 'Your tie needs to be tightened a little bit' - he cinched my tie," he continued.

As per earlier reports, Martin Scorsese's The Irishman is based on the book, I Hear You Paint Houses by Charles Brandt and follows a story of a gangster Frank 'The Irishman' Sheeran (De Niro) and how he recalls his involvement in the killing of Jimmy Hoffa (Pacino), an American labor union leader.

The Irishman is going to be the ninth feature collaboration between Robert De Niro and Martin Scorsese. The film is also going be the fourth film which will feature both De Niro and Al Pacino. However, it would be for the very first time when Pacino has been directed by Scorsese.

While speaking about the movie to The Independent, Shutter Island movie director stated that The Irishman is going to be different from previous movies like Casino and Goodfellas as "the style of the picture, the cuts, the freeze-frames, all of this was planned way in advance, but here it's a little different."