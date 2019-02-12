Martin Scorsese is going to rule the Netflix when his crime drama, The Irishman will premiere in October. The upcoming Scorsese movie is going to feature acclaimed stars like Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, and Joe Pesci. It was earlier revealed that during the first half of the movie, viewers will get to see the de-aged versions of all the stars. Let's understand how the makers are going to make Robert De Niro and Al Pacino look like they are in their early 30s.

These days, technology plays a vital role in all movies. With the advanced cameras and VFX's technology, nothing seems to be impossible. On one hand, Marvel has created a whole universe by creating superheroes that save not only the planet Earth but die trying to maintain peace in all the realms. At the same time, directors like James Cameron are doing their best to give us the experience of a lifetime by his upcoming Avatar 2 movie.

At the same time, several of the movies are showing de-aged versions of actors. Back in MCU, Robert Downey Jr.'s Tony Stark was shown years younger in an Iron Man movie. At the same time, the upcoming Captain Marvel is going to feature Samuel L. Jackson's character Nick Fury in his early days at S.H.I.E.L.D.

Martin Scorsese's upcoming movie, The Irishman is going to feature stars who are all in their 70s. But as per the demand of the story, the makers had to de-age them and it might have presented a challenge to them but the Academy Award-winning director came up with an amazing idea that helped him de-age Robert De Niro and other stars.

Martin Scorsese's editor Thelma Schoonmaker recently told Yahoo Movies UK that the entire first half of The Irishman is going to feature all the stars in the prime of their lives.

"We're youthifying the actors in the first half of the movie. And then the second half of the movie they play their own age. So that's a big risk. We're having that done by Industrial Light and Magic Island, ILM. That's a big risk."

The CGI cutting-edge technology that de-age the stars can make anyone looking younger. Gone are the days when moviegoers would say that some old star is too old for some part because CGI can make them look as young and as old as the story wants.

While using the de-aging VFX technology, the first thing that the production team ensures that no anti-aging makeup is used on the actor because if it does, it will change the way how the light affects the actor's face.

The de-age technology later performs its magic by digital dermabrasion, which usually involves removing any spots on the face that makes someone look older. Following which, a technique called "mersh warp" is used to tighten the skin. There are several actors, on whom a "digital face-lift" is also performed, which trim several portions of the face.

Although the de-aging comes with a hefty cost. Editor Thelma Schoonmaker further revealed that since a lot has been dedicated to The Irishman's visual effect, the entire editing process has been unique.

It would be interesting to see the de-aged versions of Robert De Niro and Al Pacino sharing the screen space in Martin Scorsese's The Irishman.