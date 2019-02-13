The Irishman director Martin Scorsese and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood movie star Leonardo DiCaprio have joined hands once again. Scorsese and DiCaprio are reportedly working for a Hulu series and the project sounds very interesting.

As per a report by Variety, Scorsese and DiCaprio are developing a series based on the book The Devil in The White City: Murder, Magic, and Madness at the Fair That Changed America. The historical non-fiction book is written by Erik Larson.

The acclaimed book is based on real characters and events. It follows the story of the 1893 World's Columbian Exposition in Chicago from the viewpoint of the designers. It also tells the story of a known criminal figure, H.H. Holmes, who reportedly fashioned his own pharmaceutical murder castle.

Back in 2010, The Revenant movie star DiCaprio had purchased the movie rights of this project. There were several known writers who were previously attached with the project but it was later reported that writer Billy Ray would be writing the script and Martin may direct it as well.

Meanwhile, Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese, who have worked together on several projects in the past, have also joined hands for yet another drama movie. The new project is a feature film adaptation of a non-fiction book titled, Killers of the Flower Moon. The book is written by famous journalist David Grann and follows the investigation of a series of murders in the 1920s after several oil deposits were discovered beneath the Osage (Oklahoma) County homes.

According to previous reports, Leonardo DiCaprio is going to star as the lead in this movie and Martin Scorsese is going to helm the project. Speaking about the movie, The Irishman movie director recalled the time when he read the non-fiction book.

"When I read David Grann's book, I immediately started seeing it — the people, the settings, the action — and I knew that I had to make it into a movie," Scorsese said in the past.

Meanwhile, Martin Scorsese is all set to bring yet another crime drama movie. As recently reported, The Irishman movie will feature an ensemble cast of Robert De Niro and Al Pacino among others. The crime movie is slated to premiere on Netflix.

At the same time, the Academy Award-winning star DiCaprio will be seen sharing the screen with Brad Pitt in Quentin Tarantino's next western classic movie, which has a backdrop of Manson Family.