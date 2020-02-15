Just a day after their elaborate and lavish wedding, the newlyweds Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan have shared a steamy video. What's more? While getting cosy, the duo has asked everyone to 'not disturb' them.

Bedroom video

An Instagram page, named Neha Aditya, has shared a sneak peek of a romantic moment between the two. In the video, Neha can be seen ushering Aditya Narayan into a room as the duo get romantic. A 'do not disturb' sign can be seen on the door as they close it. However, before you jump to any conclusion, let us tell you, that this was a part of their album Goa Beach.

Neha's PDA

In a video shared by Neha on Instagram, the singer was seen wearing a chooda, which new brides flaunt after marriage as a tradition for a few months. She was heard saying that she was missing Aditya, her husband-to-be, and couldn't wait more for the wedding.

Neha and Aditya tie-the-knot

Vishal Dadlani along with the show's contestants were present to bless the newly-weds on their marriage. The entire Indian Idol set was transformed into a wedding venue with all the lightings and decorations in place. Aditya and Neha were seen smiling and blushing in the video.

Udit Narayan reveals the truth

"Aditya is our only son. We're waiting for him to get married. If these wedding rumours were true, my wife and I would be the happiest parents in the world. But Aditya has not shared this with us," Udit Narayan told Bollywood Hungama. "I suspect this link-up and marriage rumours with Neha are just to boost the TRPs of Indian Idol where she's a judge and my son is the anchor. I wish the marriage rumours were true. Neha is a wonderful girl. We'd love to have as our Bahu," he added.