With the number of coronavirus cases increasing rapidly like never before, the Prime Minister has urged his citizens to strictly remain in their homes as the nation goes under the 21 days lockdown.

Social distancing and self-isolation are the only keys to curb the virus spread now.

In this light, the administrative officials of Andra Pradesh have come up with a welcoming innovative idea to help the people who come to the vegetable markets.

The administration has drawn squares at the markets in the state to ensure that the people maintain the one-meter distance from one another while buying the items.

A stimulating manner of social distancing

In the wake of the novel coronavirus outbreak, the government and the police officials are under strict surveillance to prevent people from roaming around in the streets for petty issues. Only the essential services like newspapers, milk, health care services, food items and likewise are included in the exempted.

In the backdrop of the lockdown, the Andra Pradesh government has shifted the government-run vegetable markets, 'Rytu Bazaars' to open grounds or school premises for the ease of maintenance of social distancing. The market officials have put their markers at every three feet for the customers to stand in the queue.

Six of the bazaars shifted to public grounds

According to Estate Manager M Srinivas Sastry, " Today, Singh Nagar and Payakapuram rytu Bazaars were shifted to Basavapunniah stadium. Revenue and police staff are co-operating with us. We have drawn lines every three feet so that there will be adequate distance between the people."

He also added that nearly six Rytu Bazaars in Vijayawada are shifted to the nearest available grounds. Sastry also added that they were ensuring the buyers were not facing any kinds of troubles. He also ensured that the vegetables will be kept available from 6am to 9pm.

More number of COVID-19 reported

On Wednesday, 25 March, the Director of Health and Family Welfare has informed that two new COVID-19 positive cases are detected in the state, thus making a total of 10 in Andra Pradesh.

While the Union Health Ministry had earlier confirmed almost 600 and more COVID-19 cases in the country that also includes 43 foreigners. The government under the WHO's guidelines has therefore emphasised the need to maintain strict social distancing.