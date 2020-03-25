Tujhe Aksa Beach Ghuma Du, Aa Chalti Kya? If your partner is saying something similar to this right now, it's time to call off the relationship as social distancing is the key to battle this pandemic. After the success of 'Janta Curfew' on Sunday, PM has now ordered complete lockdown, for the next 21 days (till April 14, 2020).

Many people are finding it hard to understand the meaning of social distancing and have been still going out and catching up with people. So for those people, we have compiled a list of songs which are amazing and iconic yet you must stay away from them if it's hard for you to stay away from human beings and can't resist touching your partners.

Bollywood has over the years given us many iconic and romantic songs that talk about embracing your loved ones in our arms. Many promises of travelling the world together have been made but BEWARE!! You must avoid these songs for now and maintain distance from each other, at least till we kill this virus together because unlike the 'Virus' from 3 idiots, this virus of COVID19 can actually kill you.

Here are some songs you must avoid if you easily get inspired by Bollywood songs:

1. Ang Laga De

This beautiful song was gifted to us by ace director Sanjay Leela Bhansali in 2013 from the movie Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela. The sizzling chemistry between Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone is unmissable.

2. Lag Ja Gale

Though we have heard many reprised versions of this iconic song but the original song from the movie Woh Kaun Thi? (1964) is simply magical. It was sung by the nightingale of the Indian music industry, Lata Mangeskar.

3. Bahon Ke Darmiyaan

This song has a strong ability to make you fall in love and embrace your partner in your arms. Beautifully sung by Alka Yagnik and Hariharan, it was released in 1996 from the movie Khamoshi: The Musical.

4. Gale Lag Ja Na Ja

Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar's sizzling chemistry in this song is simply unforgettable. People might forget the movie De Dana Dan but this song is something that every person in love must have enjoyed.

5.Jumma Chumma De De

The ultimate party anthem 'Jumma Chumma De De' from Amitabh Bachchan's movie 'Hum' can make anybody groove. People, from every generation, must have danced on this song. If you want to dance, this is your song (But do not take the lyrics seriously.)

6. Chalti Hai Kya 9 Se 12

As cheesy as it may sound, but this song created a lot of buzz when it was released. Every Romeo was asking out their Juliet's on a date in a similar way back them. And why won't they, Salman Khan was the biggest youth icon (He still is.) This song is from movie Judwaa and was recreated again in Varun Dhawan's Judwaa 2 in 2017.

7. Saara India

A peppy song by Astha Gill made every millennial groove and it became an ultimate travel anthem for all the lovers. But right now, travelling is not a good option. So, if little Bollywood heart is sensitive, I would suggest let your wanderlust sleep for a while and avoid such songs.

8. Kisi Disco Mein Jaye

Who can forget this amazing song of Govinda and Raveena Tandon from Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. But if your partner asks this question, just say NO. And remember, No is not just a word, it's a whole sentence in itself.

9. Zara Zara Touch Me

Katrina Kaif never fails to sparkle the big screen and this song is a big proof of that. The chemistry between Saif Ali Khan and Katrina was enough to set the screen on fire. But right now, even touching your face is not advisable so Katrina, some other time. Ok?

10. Pass Aao Gale Se Laga Lo

No Way! As romantic as this song may and no matter how much you love Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, you must maintain social distancing. Meanwhile, if you are already following the rules and your heart is mature enough then go ahead, it's a beautiful song from the film Mohabbatein, released in 2002.

Disclaimer: All of the above-mentioned songs is beautiful and melodious and make us believe in love. But in such a crucial time, where to fight the deadly coronavirus, we must take social distancing seriously and should not step out of our houses.