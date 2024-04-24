Manushi Chillar is the first celeb from the Bade Miyan Chote Miyan star cast to speak up on the film's failure. BMCM starring Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Manushi Chillar and Alaya F, has seen one of the worst openings and box office collections so far. Recently, the former Miss World broke her silence on the film's flat performance.

Not taking it to heart

Manushi said that as an actor she doesn't have control over things like box office. She accepted that the film has not done well and revealed that she has made her peace with it. Chillar also said that all she can do is hardwork and move onto her next project. The Samrat Prithviraj actress also added that she had decided early on in her career not to take success to her head and failure to her heart.

Made peace with it

"But yes, as an actor, you do want your film to do well and want a lot of people to watch your film, like you on screen and the film as well, and have a good time and feel entertained. Sometimes that doesn't happen, which is perfectly normal and that's something I kind of made peace with," Manushi told Zoom.

"For me, the only thing that matters is, I need to do a good job, grow as an actor, and explore new things. Box office numbers are something over which you, as an actor, don't have any control. So whatever I don't have control over, I don't think too much about it. Very early on, I told myself, 'don't let success get into your head and don't let failure hurt your heart'," she added.