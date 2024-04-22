Miss World 2017 Manushi Chillar may not have received the grand success her debut deserved, but the diva has no dearth of scripts in her kitty. Manushi was seen playing the wife of Samrat Prithviraj, played by Akshay Kumar in the film of the same title. The 26-year-old actress united with the 56-year-old actor for the film and has again been paired opposite him in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

Many Bollywood pairings have faced flak for romancing despite massive age gap. Akshay and Manushi have not been spared of that either. Now, the Tariq actress has broken her silence on the matter. Manushi has said that she is not in the position to choose whom she can get paired up with and just takes work as it comes.

Manushi also added that working with a superstar is advantageous because the other one also gets the visibility with it. "I see what role is being given to me and for me working with a superstar is good and that you will get a certain amount of visibility and there will be a certain amount of attention attached to it as well," Manushi told Zoom.

The Operation Valentine actress further said that for BMCM the two didn't have a romantic angle or pairing and were put on the poster together just for marketing purpose. Chillar added that she doesn't see it as something that shouldn't be done.

"I have really had fun working with him (Akshay). And for my first film, there was an age gap and they wanted to play the whole thing. In this (BMCM), there was no pairing. And it is also fine and I don't see it as something atrocious or something which shouldn't have been there," said Chhillar adding, "We did songs for marketing. So they had to put two people together for the songs, but that's pretty much it, which is fine. It wasn't like a love story anyway," she said.