This holiday week is a boon for movie-goers as two films are released in theatres. Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan and the other one is Bade Miyan Chote Miyan starring Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar.

Cinephiles flocked to cinema halls to watch BMCM. The film was released on Thursday, on Eid and received mixed reviews from fans.

Flop, unbearable, disappointing: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff's starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan fails to impress movie-goers [Review]

As soon as curtains were drawn to the first shows of the film, moviegoers were quick to share their two cents regarding the Akshay-Tiger action bonanza.

Kya bana diya @aliabbaszafar Action Action and Action ???? Goosbumps he na ja paa rha hai Baap level Action Hollywood level stuff #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan #BMCMReview #BadeMiyanChoteMiyanReview — Atul Singh Shanu ? (@Mafiya_Singh11) April 11, 2024

Apart from Tiger and Akshay Kumar, the film also features Manushi Chhillar and Alaya F as the female leads and Prithviraj Sukumaran as the antagonist.

The action flick is filled with high-octane action drama and banter between the protagonists will keep you at the edge of your seats.

In the film, Akshay and Tiger essay the role of two elite soldiers who embark on a mission to recover a stolen AI weapon from a notorious enemy, from hardships they fight to battles they combat to accomplish their mission is what is the crux of BMCM.

A section of netizens lauded the film, while some were of the view that the film is a disappointing dud and there is nothing to look forward to.

In fact, the lacklustre, mundane script and music also failed to hold the audiences.

#BadeMiyaChoteMiyan : UNBEARABLE. Rating: ⭐️½ Brings back memories of #War... Even #AkshayKumar's and #TigerShroff star-power cannot save this ship from sinking... EPIC DISAPPOINTMENT," read a review on Twitter.

One user wrote, ''The Biggest Disaster in the History of Indian Cinema. #BadeMiyaChoteMiyan. BMCM SCAM EXPOSED. BMCM CORPORATE SCAM.

#BMCMReview - 1.5/5 ?



-UNBEARABLE with few Action Blocks. Whole cast performance was so bad and cringe. Prithviraj wasted as Villian. Songs were bad,BGM too good and Few Action Blocks were Good but couldn't Impress much.



NOT RECOMMENDED.. !!#BadeMiyanChoteMiyanReview pic.twitter.com/ZVQ86uzS0u — Real Box office™ (@Real_Box_0ffice) April 11, 2024

The next one wrote, "Just watched #BadeMiyaChoteMiyan movie totally Hollywood type what a great movie made by @aliabbaszafar sir so proud of you #AkshayKumar truly a action legend #TigerShroff so good but akshay sir maan gaye aapko asli action king is back. Aaram se yeh movie 400cr+ karegi.''

and to my surprise, the hall is shown full on BookMyShow’s seat map but is empty with hardly 15 people only. And since 8am the screen is off and everyone is just waiting. Highly disappointing experience. — Nishit Shaw (@NishitShawHere) April 11, 2024

A netizen mentioned, "#BadeMiyanChoteMiyan is a run-of-the-mill action film that is alright in parts but doesn't offer anything new. The film follows a beaten to death storyline of an antagonist being associated with Indian forces and getting betrayed thus seeking revenge. The chemistry between Akshay and Tiger works well along with a few action blocks and Prithviraj's character. However, the screenplay is predictable and doesn't have a proper emotional connect and feels tiring after while as we've seen the same structure in many movies. Overall, a so-so time-pass film that is mostly forgettable. #BMCM."

#BadeMiyanChoteMiyan total cost 350cr



OTT rights ( Netflix) : 200 cr



So #BMCM will get hit tag if it earns more than 150 cr.



1st day Overseas Collections: 37 cr #BlockbusterBMCM #AkshayKumar #TigerShroff pic.twitter.com/o1oGzr7c8u — Arpan Akki ᵇᵐᶜᵐ ᵒⁿ ᵉⁱᵈ ²⁴ (@ArpanAkkiBmcM) April 12, 2024

The next one was of the view, "BMCM review: Average. Same repetitive story of hero and villain. Scenes copied from War and Pathaan. Music and BGM is so cringe that whenever it comes between the story it makes it worst. Although the film has good action sequences and dialogues."

#BadeMiyanChoteMiyan we have very low expectations out of this . They have tried everything from the promo book. Song , dance , temples , bromance. But nothing seems to be creating pull or booking pressure . Would take a miracle from content at this point — BollyNomial - The Number Game (@bollynomial) April 11, 2024

A moviegoer said, "BadeMiyanChoteMiyan What a Show @aliabbaszafar. Massive Pure mass Interval Block with 5-6 Mass and bold Pure Raw Action Stuff @akshaykumar You are god in Action Climax is Grand Pure LIT. Fast Screenplay and Engaging Full of Fan stuff a Mass Film. BGM & Action."

Box office report of BMCM

According to the report, the film grossed ₹15.5 crore net across all languages in India on its opening day. Additionally, the film recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 29.30% on Thursday.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan earned around 0.13 Cr India net on its second day for all languages, according to Sacnilk.

Meanwhile, on Friday, April 11, lead actors Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff paid a surprise visit to the Gaiety Galaxy Theatre in Bandra, Mumbai.

Several videos and pictures have surfaced on social media.

The movie is backed by producers Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, and Ali Abbas Zafar.