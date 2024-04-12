It was a star-studded night filled with glitz and glamour as who's who from the industry Anand Pandit's daughter's wedding reception.

From Shah Rukh Khan, and Abhishek Bachchan to Taapsee Pannu, Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra, and Amessha Patel exuded elegance as they attended the reception dressed at their traditional best.

Making the occasion even more special, 'Golmaal' stars Tusshar Kapoor and Shreyas Talpade also graced their presence, the boys were seen having a fun banter with each other.

Emraan Hashmi and Malaika Sherawat reunite

Murder fame stars Emraan Hashmi and Mallika Sherawat stole the spotlight as they coincidentally arrived at the venue together. This marked the first time in so many years that the two former stars were seen together. They posed together happily, as fans expressed excitement on social media.

Malaika wore a deep-neck flared pink full-length gown. Emraan Hashmi opted for black suit.

Newly-married actor Taapsee Pannu attended the reception draped in a red cotton saree. After the paparazzi spotted her, sans her husband, she was asked why her husband Mathias Boe didn't accompany her. She politely smiled at said, " Don't ask as she is attending someone else's reception.

Shah Rukh Khan exuded royalty as he wore a back bandgala suit and greeted the fans with salaam at the reception. He posed with Anand Pandit.

Salman Khan skips the occasion

Arpita Khan and her husband, actor Aayush Sharma, as Salman Khan at Sohail Khan's Eid Daawat.

Abhishek attended the reception sans his family. For the evening, Abhishek Bachchan picked a beige pyjama set with an embroidered blue kurta.

Gauahar Khan attended the bash in an all-red lehenga.

Shilpa Shetty arrived at the reception with her producer-husband Raj Kundra. While Shilpa chose an ethnic shimmery co-ord set for the night, Raj wore an all-black ensemble. Bhumi Pedenkar and Tanisha Mukherji were also seen glamming at the event.

Other celebs who arrived at the event were Jackie Shroff Manoj Bajpayee, Ameesha Patel, Kabir Khan, Ankita Lokhande and more.