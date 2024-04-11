Eid is incomplete without Badshah of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan giving Eidi to his fans. Keeping up with the tradition, Shah Rukh Khan greeted his fans from his balcony in Mannat. The actor along with his younger son AbRam waved to his fans, blew kisses at them and recreated his iconic pose and his fans cheered on.

SRK greets fans on Eid from Mannat, thanks them for making it 'special'

Fans of SRK were waiting to catch the glimpse since morning and what better gift of love by King Khan as he spread his arms wide in love and gathered blessings and love.

Several visuals and pictures show SRK climbing the stairs of his balcony and greeting his fans with flying kisses, he also did namaste to them and greeted them with salaam.

SRK wore a white Pathani suit and was seen sporting a messy bun. SRK shared a video on social media wishing and thanking fans for the outpour of love.

He wrote, "Eid Mubarak everyone... and thank you for making my day so special. May Allah bless us all with love, happiness and prosperity."

Last year too, SRK extended his Eid greetings to fans. Posting photos from his Eid meet with fans outside Mannat, SRK wrote, "So lovely to see you all on this festive day!!! Now let's spread the love and may God's blessings be upon all of us. Eid Mubarak (sic)."

The actor had an eventful 2023 with three releases, Pathaan, Jawaan, Dunki.

Fans were rather worried about SRK's rustic and raw look and said that his charm was missing.

Work Front

SRK's Pathaan' minted a whopping Rs 543.05 crore at the national box office. His second film of the year, 'Jawan', was quite a hit too. The film beat 'Pathaan' and earned Rs 643.87 crore at the national box office. He was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki' which earned Rs 212.42 crore in the national belt.

If reports are to be believed, Shah Rukh will be seen playing a small yet key role in Salman Khan's Tiger 3.