On the eve of Eid, two films clashed at the box office. One of which was Bade Miyan Chote Miyan starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff and the next one was Maidaan starring Ajay Devgn.

As per box-office reports, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan tanked globally.

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's Eid release, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, failed to live up to the expectations. The failure didn't even make to Rs 100 crore club.

As per a report in Film Companion, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan's debacle was due to poor marketing, dull writing, and high production costs.

The report quoted a source as saying that the "problem" with Indian films is that they are "front-loaded" with actor fees.

Do you know Akshay Kumar charged over Rs 100 crore for BMCM?

The reports of Film Companion added that the movie's lead star Akshay Kumar charged a whopping Rs 165 crore for the film. Reportedly, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan was made in Rs 350 crores.

The film's one-week domestic collections stand at Rs 50 crore.

Critic Komal Nahta talks about BMCM

"Considering the huge budget on which it has been made, this film has proven to be a heavy loss for distributors and producers," trade critic Komal Nahta was quoted as saying.

Box- office report of BMCM

The film opened at Rs 15 crore on Eid. BMCM received negative reviews and most of the seats in cinema halls were empty owing to bad word-of-mouth reviews.

A report mentioned, "Eid has largely been a Khan holiday. To take out Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff on Eid made no sense from a release perspective. There is sort of a mismatch."

Film exhibitor Akshay Rathi theorised that the film's teaser was released too early for audiences to care. He also questioned the strategy of securing 'paid reviews' from 'samosa critics'.

Another person said that Bade Miyan Chote Miyan's failure has altered how the industry operates, with the focus returning to writing.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, who is best known for Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai.

With BMCM tanking miserably at the box-office, this film marks Akshay Kumar's yet another flop in a row.

A look back at 8 Biggest flops of Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar's Bachchhan Paandey collected merely 73.17 crore (worldwide). The film was reprtedly made on a budget of Rs 165 crore.

Samrat Prithviraj was apparently made on a budget of Rs 175 crore. However, the film earned a mere Rs 90.32 crore (worldwide).

Raksha Bandhan collected Rs 61.61 crore (worldwide) while it was made on a budget of Rs 70 crore.

Ram Setu was made on a budget of Rs 150 crore. It earned Rs 92 crore at the box office.

Selfiee, also starring Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi was a disaster at box office.

