Manmarziyan (Manmarziyaan) after an average first weekend box office collection has started to collapse over the weekdays as the business on its day 5 showed no sign of growth.

Starring Taapsee Pannu, Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal, Manmarziyan has had a slow start with an earning of Rs 3.53 crore on the opening day.

With positive reviews from most critics, the movie had witnessed a good rise in its collection over the weekend. Manmarziyan had collected Rs 5.11 and Rs 5.70 crore at the domestic market on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

Although the film had witnessed over 45 percent growth in its collection over the weekend as compared to its opening day business, the rise was below the expectation.

But the Anurag Kashyap directorial's run at the box office slowed down drastically with the start of its first Monday itself. The film had earned just Rs 2.10 crore on Monday, taking the collection to Rs 16.43 crore.

Manmarziyan failed to show any significant rise in its collection on day 5 as well. According to early estimates, the romantic drama collected Rs 2 crore (approximately) on Sunday at the Indian box office. Exact figures are awaited.

The film had received all round applause from the critics, and it was expected that strong word of mouth would help Manmarziyan do well at the box office. On the other side, horror comedy Stree, which has already crossed Rs 100 crore mark, earned just a little less than Manmarziyan even on its third Monday.

Considering the current pace at the box office, Manmarziyan is less likely to end up its run with a decent total as Shahid Kapoor's Batti Gul Meter Chalu is also releasing next Friday. This will certainly further limit the business of Kashyap's film.