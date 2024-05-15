Manisha Koirala is receiving accolades for her fabulous performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi. The actress made a massive debut on OTT and is looking at sweeping many awards off this year. Amid all the praise and applause, Manisha has thanked the makers for taking her (a 50 plus woman and a cancer survivor at that) in a high-profile web series.

Manisha's physical fears

Manisha also revealed that before she began shooting she had doubts on whether she would be able to endure long shoots, heavy costumes, and intense shooting schedules after having been through cancer. She added that the fountain sequence was one she found to be the most challenging as she had to sit in the fountain for over 12 hours. She added that while Bhansali had ensured that the water remained warm and clean, it turned muddy eventually as many art director's kept entering it.

Manisha's resilience

The Khamoshi actress revealed that she was completely soaked in muddy water and beyond exhausted. But, felt happiness for pulling off the role as her body had remained resilient. Manisha's post received a lot of love from many celebrities and fans all across the globe. But it was her Dil Se co-star Preity Zinta's sweet comment that has caught everyone's attention.

Preity Zinta's post

"I love you Manisha, I saw the show for you & you killed it You are such a powerhouse of talent & an even better human being. I will never forget how lovely, welcoming & generous you were to me in Dil Se Thanks to you I started my film journey on such a positive note. You never made me feel I was working with a superstar & nurtured me on the shoot," Preity wrote.

"Always smiling, accommodating & ready for rehearsal & suggestions. You will always be hero on & off camera. More power to you always," she further added.