Manisha Koirala is all set to make a grand comeback with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi. The royal beauty is busy giving interviews on various aspects of her personal and professional life as the film is right around the corner. In a latest interview, Manisha has revealed that she was insecure of working along with Madhuri Dixit in Dil To Pagal Hai and thus said no to the project.

Manisha Koirala called it a "regret" and added that she got scared of being pitted against Madhuri Dixit and backed out of the project. She added that she later went to Yash Chopra and told him that she wanted to be a solo heroine and not against any other actress. "One of the regrets that I have in my career is that I didn't do Yash Chopra's film. I was pitted against Madhuri ji [Dixit], and I got scared. I backed out of that project," she told India Today.

"I went to Yash Ji's office and told him, 'Sir, it is my dream to be your heroine, solo. You are pitting me against Madhuri ji'. Somehow [because of] better judgment of mine, I think I missed out," she further added. Manisha, however, was in no mood of letting go another opportunity when Raj Kumar Santoshi turned to her to do Lajja with Madhuri Dixit again. The Dil Se actress revealed that she later became secure in her skin and vowed not to make the same mistake.

"I think when you have a strong maker, and when you are confident in your own skin, the security comes. I realized I didn't want to make that mistake again because of my silly insecurities. I am so glad I did it. I am so proud of Lajja," she concluded.

Manisha will be seen with Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Richa Chaddha, Sonakshi Sinha, and Sharmin Segal in Heeramandi, set to release on Netflix on May 1.