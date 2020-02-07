The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday (January 6) arrested a Delhi government officer, said to be the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in an alleged bribery case of Rs 2 lakh.

Sisodia on his OSD

In his first reaction after the arrest of the OSD, Manish Sisodia said the officer should be punished strictly. Taking to Twitter, Manish Sisodia wrote: "This officer was posted in my office as OSD. CBI should get him punished strictly. I have got many such corrupt officials caught in last five years."

A senior CBI official said that it has arrested Gopal Krishna Madhav, a senior Delhi government officer, in the evening for allegedly receiving Rs 2 lakh bribe. The CBI official said that the officer has demanded Rs 2 lakh to settle an issue of tax.

After arresting him, the CBI sleuths took him to the agency's headquarters in south Delhi's Lodhi road for questioning.

BJP questions AAP

Taking a dig at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) after the CBI arrested the OSD, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said that traders were being targeted by the Arvind Kejriwal government.

BJP's Delhi unit tweeted: "OSD to Manish Sisodia was arrested by the CBI while accepting a bribe of Rs 2 lakh in GST case. He was posted in Sisodia's office since 2015. The total amount, however, was fixed at Rs 10 lakh. The Aam Aadmi Party government has been exploiting such traders, but Kejriwal has always maintained his silence."

The arrest comes two days before the crucial Delhi Assembly election for the 70-member assembly on Saturday (February 8).