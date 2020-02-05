The Union Cabinet has cleared a trust for the construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, January 5, personally announced in the Lok Sabha that a Ram Janmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra has been formed which will decide on the construction of temple.

This development comes days before Delhi assembly elections 2020 that mainly pits the BJP against the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

UP govt to provide land to Muslims, confirms PM

PM Modi also said the entire land along with the Ramjanmabhoomi which includes 67.77 acre in Ayodhya has also been given to the Trust.

The Prime Minister said as per the Supreme Court order on November 9, 2019, 5-acre land will be given to the Sunni Waqf Board for construction of a mosque. The apex court in a historic judgment has greenlighted the construction of a temple at the site where the centuries-old Babri Masjid stood before it was demolished by kar sevaks in 1992.

Modi confirmed that the Uttar Pradesh government will provide the land to the Muslims.

Prime Minister also thanked the people of India for showing utmost restraint in the aftermath of the Supreme Court judgement on Ayodhya land dispute.

The Ayodhya verdict

A five-member Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, in a unanimous judgement, decided to give the ownership of the 2.77-acre disputed site to the Ramjanmabhoomi Nyas. "The right of Ram Lalla to the disputed property is subject to the maintenance of peace and law and order and tranquillity," the apex court had stated.

As alternate 5-acres of land at a prominent place in Ayodhya was given to the Sunni Waqf Board for the either by the Central Government or State Government.

