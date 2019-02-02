Despite facing constant hurdles in its path, Manikarnika has now marched into the second week and the Kangana Ranaut starrer is refusing to slow down and continues to shine at the box office. The movie emerged as the clear winner in the box office race against Thackeray and has remained unaffected with new release Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga starring Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Juhi Chawla.

Leaving Thackeray far behind in the battle, Manikarnika, which has managed to retain 60 per cent screens across the country, remained steady at the box office. The movie witnessed decent occupancy on its second Friday as the positive word of mouth came into play. The Kangana and Krish directorial had received mixed response from the critics but it was well received by the audience who praised Kangana's fierce avatar of Rani Lakshmi Bai Of Jhansi, breathtaking action sequences and performances of other actors in the film.

After ending its first week on a good note by registering its total collections to Rs 61.15 crore, Manikarnika earned Rs 3.75 crore (approximately) on its second Friday showing off its potential to become a stellar hit at the box office. The movie will now have to score big and prove its mettle in its second weekend to put up a strong total at the box office.

On a related note, Manikarnika has been mired into controversy over the director's credit between Kangana Ranaut and Krish Jagarlamudi. From accusations to counter-accusations, the ongoing fued between Kangana, Krish, producer Kamal Jain and Zee Studios is just refusing to slow down.