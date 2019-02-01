Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika has managed to sail through its first week by putting up a good total at the Indian box office. The period drama continued its victory march despite facing many hurdles in its road to glory leaving behind Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Thackeray far behind in the box office race.

The movie, which was released across 3,000 screens in india and 700 screens overseas, may have underperformed and failed to meet the expectations but it managed to maintain a good hold at the box office by earning Rs 56.90 crore in 6 days of its release. On day 7, the movie maintained its steady pace and earned Rs 4.10 crore (approximately), according to early estimates ending its first week collection on a good note.

The producers of Manikarnika have managed to retain 60 per cent screens across the country eyeing to get a bumper opening in the second week as well.

Thackeray, on the other hand, may have not been able to find audience in many parts of the country, it, however, managed to get a good grip in Maharashtra circuit for its Marathi version. The movie which was made on a budget of Rs 25-30 crore (approximately) has somehow managed to recover it's making cost in its first week itself.

Meanwhile, Manikarnika will have to earn upto Rs 120 crore to be called a hit. And going by its current pace at the box office, it looks like Kangana starrer will have a difficult time in reaching towards its final destination.