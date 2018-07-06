Several innocent men are being targeted across India due to child-lifting rumours spreading like wildfire on social media. This time a 30-year-old man, who was travelling with his two-year-old daughter, was beaten up by a mob in Mangaluru's Ujjire town on Thursday (July 5) after they suspected him of being a child kidnapper.
