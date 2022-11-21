The identity of the terror suspect Mohammad Shariq has been confirmed by his family members on Monday. Summoned by the police department, Shariq's sister and his aunt came down to Mangaluru and police sources confirmed that they identified him.

The 25-year-old Mohammad Shariq's family members had come from native Thirthahalli in Shivamogga district. Mohammad Shareeq carried a fake Aadhaar card with a Hindu name when the cooker bomb exploded in an auto on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the police sources explained that Mohammad Shariq and Coimbatore blast accused Jameesha Mubin knew each other. Shariq had met Mubin in Bengaluru and both planned to carry out explosions.

Shariq took the responsibility of carrying out blasts in communally sensitive coastal regions and Mubin went ahead with Coimbatore blast.

Karnataka police teams are conducting raids on the residence of Shariq at his native place Soppugadde near Thirthahalli in Shivamogga. His relatives' houses are also being raided.

The police suspect that accused in custody is a suicide bomber and carried the cooker bomb from Mysuru to Mangaluru city in a bus. The police have launched a search for another suspect, who was with Shariq at the time of boarding the auto.

Shariq was arrested and released on bail for writing threatening graffiti in Mangaluru city. After being released on bail, he was involved more in terrorist activities and upgraded himself as bomb maker.

Police sources say that he has become a suicide bomber as well. Shariq managed to give the slip to state police as well as Central investigating authorities.

The incident of explosion had taken place on November 19 on a busy road in Mangaluru city. The police soon confirmed that it is an act of terror intended to create subversive activity in the city.

(With inputs from IANS)