Mangaluru City Police on Monday uncovered a huge cache of explosive materials illegally stored in a godown without a license. The police officials acted swiftly and seized 1,400kg low-grade explosive materials from Mangalore port.

The police raided the Gandhi Sons building on Azizuddin Road in Mangalore port on Monday.

Of the seized explosive materials, the police identified 400 kg sulfur powder, 350 kg potassium nitrate, 50 kg barium nitrate, 395 kg potassium chlorite, 260 kg aluminum powder, 240 kg charcoal, 30 kg lead balls, and pistol pellets.

Accused in police custody

The police even arrested one accused, Ananda Gatti, for allegedly stockpiling these materials without a license or permit. The accused, who owns a gun shop in the port area, is currently in police custody.

More details are awaited.