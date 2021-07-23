After almost a month of husband's death, Mandira Bedi has shared a picture with her family. Mandira took to social media and shared a happy picture with her parents and two kids. Mandira Bedi's husband and director-producer Raj Kaushal passed away due to a sudden cardiac arrest on June 30, 2021.

A few days after Kaushal's demise, Mandira had changed her Instagram display picture to black, representing mourning. She also shared several pictures with Raj Kaushal, remembering the good old moments with him. And now, she has shared another picture, this time a happy one, with her family. Bedi thanked everyone for the love and support she received during this tough period.

Mandira's social media post

Mandira wrote, "Only Love.#Grateful for my #Family and all the love, support and kindness #gratitude #love #thanks." A close friend of the couple had revealed that Raj Kaushal had suffered a heart attack almost a decade earlier as well. However, with healthy lifestyle, he managed to keep everything at bay.

However, on the unfortunate night, Raj Kaushal couldn't be saved. Kaushal had been feeling restless since the evening and even took an antacid for the same. However, as the night progressed so did his pain. Kaushal realized it was another heart attack. Mandira Bedi and neighbour Ashish Chowdhry took him to the hospital in their car. But, by the time they reached, he was unconscious.

Mandira Bedi was seen crying inconsolably after Raj Kaushal's death. However, she surprised everyone by putting up a brave front for her kids. She also performed Kaushal's last rites and broke many patriarchal stereotypes. Industry people have poured their love and support to Mandira Bedi ever since Kaushal's demise.