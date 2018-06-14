A Reddit user, who had his foot amputated after a motorcycle accident in 2016, claimed that he cooked and served human meat in tacos to friends during a dinner party. The user IncrediblyShinyShart shared the story of eating human meat on the social media platform last week.

The unnamed man also shared some gruesome photos of his bloodied amputated leg and the "supposed meal" that his friends and he ate. According to his Reddit post, the meat was super beefy with little fat.

"So the quick and dirty; About 2 years ago I was hit on my motorcycle. The salvaged my foot but I would never be able to walk on it. I elected to have it amputated. I asked the doctors to keep it. I signed some papers. I got it back, and with the help of some friends cooked a portion of the tibialis anterior. Proof Foot tacos More proof Me and my stump," he shared on the social media platform.

"Edit: I taste like buffalo, but chewier. Super beefy and little fat," he added.

Talking to Vice.com, the man said that three weeks after his accident in 2016, he and his 10 friends feasted on tacos filled with human flesh, which was made with onions and peppers. "So my friends and I always had this joke. If you could try human flesh in an ethical and healthy way, would you. And we always said of course. Well the opportunity came up and I called them on it," he said.

For the uninitiated, US religious laws allow people to keep the ownership of the body parts so that full corpse is there during their funeral. In the US there are no laws banning cannibalism but most of the states make it legally impossible to obtain and consume human meat. But the Reddit user's case is rare.

When asked why he did that, he told Vice.com, "Originally I wanted to have it taxidermied or freeze-dried. How cool would it be to have my freeze-dried or taxidermied foot standing around the house as a lamp or a doorstop or something? All of this came out of the idea that it's my foot. It's not going to be cremated and chucked into a landfill. It's a part of me, and I want it back."

He approached his chef with the idea of cooking human meat and after a couple of days, the chef agreed to do it. He marinated the meat overnight, sautéed with onions, peppers, salt, pepper, and lime juice, and served on corn tortillas with tomato sauce.