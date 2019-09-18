In a shocking incident, a rape convict slits his throat in front of the judge who passed a verdict in the Madhya Pradesh court.

The convict, identified as 33-year-old Omkar Mehra, was convicted for 10 years in a rape case he committed back in 2016.

Moments after the judgment was passed, he tried to slit his throat three times before he was taken to the hospital. He is currently undergoing treatment for his injuries and is in critical condition.

Mehra managed to bring the knife in the court because he was out on bail and came to court directly without being checked by security.

Three years ago, Mehra, a resident of Bina in Sagar, had befriended a girl on Facebook. She lived in the civil lines area in Chattarpur. In 2016, the girl registered a case against Mehra accusing him of rape, India Today reports.

Mehra was arrested by the Civil Lines police and was later released on bail. On Tuesday, the additional session court pronounced him guilty and sentenced him to 10-years in prison.

This incident comes at a time where there is a drastic rise in gender-based and sexual violence. However, Mehra's father is certain that his son has not done anything wrong since there have been no complaints against him in the village.

Sexual violence has seen no signs of stopping. Just recently news emerged that a victim in the infamous Muzaffarpur shelter home case was brutally gang-raped in a moving car by four people in the West Champaran district.

According to a statement by the police, the girl was abducted near her house, gang-raped in the moving car and left outside her home. The culprits escaped after that.