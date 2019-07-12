A live video of former Bigg Boss Tamil 2 contestants Yashika Aannand and Aishwarya Dutta has started doing the rounds of the internet for all the wrong reasons.

In the video, Yashika and Aishwarya can be seen celebrating their one year of friendship and interacting with their fans in an inebriated state. While the two were all love for each other, two bearded men joined them in the video.

One among the two bearded men gently grabbed Yashika's face, leaned in and shared an impromptu kiss with her while Aishwarya was busy shooting the live video on the phone. The video has now grabbed several eyeballs on social media.

Though the bearded man kissing Yashika in the live video is yet to be identified, some people believe that he was Yashika's boyfriend and everybody looked in full party mode.

Both Yashika and Aishwarya had spent a considerable amount of time in Bigg Boss Tamil 2 house. The two were considered as arch rivals on the show and had often gotten into ugly fights with each other inside the house. They eventually sorted out their differences and became good friends with each other.

The two seems to have been spending a lot of time with each other and this particular live video, which has now gone viral on the internet, proves it.

Take a look.