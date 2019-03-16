Aishwarya Dutta, actress and runner-up of Bigg Boss Tamil 2, seems to have bagged a biggie. The actress, reportedly, will share screen space with none other than Simbu in his forthcoming film.

As per the rumours doing rounds on internet, Aishwarya Dutta will be working in Venkat Prabhu's next movie Maanadu, but not in the female lead role, rather she will be doing a guest appearance. Considering that she is a big fan of Simbu, the actress seems like having no qualms to do a cameo in the Tamil flick.

The makers had reportedly approached her recently and she has given her consent, say reports. Aishwarya Dutta will be seen as herself in the movie. Maanadu is a political thriller, produced by Suresh Kamatchi.

A similar kind of rumour had surfaced earlier stating that Aishwarya Dutta would romance Simbu and some reports had claimed that she would be pairing up with him in Sundar C's Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven. Later, those reports turned out to be false.

Aishwarya Dutta started her acting career with Nakul's Tamizhuku En Ondrai Azhuthavum, Since then, she was part of movies like Vishal's Paayum Puli, Vikram Prabhu's Sathiryan among many others.

However, she became a household name after taking part in the second season of Kamal Haasan-hosted Bigg Boss Tamil. Although some of her acts garnered negative image among fans, she managed to impress the viewers with her antics and performance in tasks.

Currently, she is working on Mahat Raghavendra's Kettavanu Per Edutha Nallavanda and Aari's Aleka.