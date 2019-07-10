Time and again, people have been raising doubts over the credibility of the voting process in reality shows. There have been accusations against TV channels of rigging votes to ensure the victorious of the contestants who garner TRP to the channel at the cost of deserving candidates. Even the Bigg Boss format is not an exception.

Daniel Anne Pope aka Danny, one of the contestants in Bigg Boss Tamil 2, has echoed the same views by raising suspicion over the voting process. In an interview, he has claimed that the doubts over its transparency arose after Sendrayan's eviction in the previous season.

Danny said that he did not have doubts over his eviction because a section of people was not happy with him. "But in case of Sendrayan, he was being loved by all. My wife had shown me three unofficial sites which conducted the polls indicating that he would be safe and the result took me by surprise," he added.

He jokingly wonders whether people failed to press the right button. "Audience might have mistaken my picture to Sendrayan and did not to cast their votes in the Hot Star app," he thinks.

"They say it is a foolproof system and I feel there should be transparency over the process," he ends with the remark that he might receive a legal notice from the makers of Kamal Haasan-hosted show for raising questions over the voting process.

The audience registered their doubts on social media sites after the eviction of Fathiba Babu last weekend on Bigg Boss Tamil 3.

It may be recalled that a couple of contestants had earlier accused the reality shows of rigging votes. Rahul Bhatt, who had participated in Bigg Boss Hindi 4, had called it to be a "scripted show" and indicated that the evictions were not done through public voting.