A traffic police chase resulted in three youths getting injured in Bengaluru on Tuesday. One of them succumbed to his injuries on Thursday.

The police were chasing them since all the three men were not wearing helmets, according to The New Indian Express.

"They did not stop and escaped. Police chased them and allegedly kicked their bike leading to the rider losing balance. The scooter hit a goods vehicle and one of them went under its rear wheel," Raghavendra, a friend of one of the men, told TNIE.

Karnataka Police are now likely to suspend the traffic police personnel involved.

The deceased has been identified as 23-year-old Chetan. The incident took place when he was with Kiran (26) and Vinay (24). They were on their way to a local MLA's house to attend a Ganesh Puja and were crossing Hennur flyover.

They were taken to Bangalore Baptist Hospital in Hebbal, where Chetan succumbed to his injuries on Thursday. He is survived by his wife and kid.

However, the police have maintained that they were flagged at a check post. The men did not stop and fell down while taking a U-turn, says the report.