Internet's favourite star kid Taimur Ali Khan is at it again. The cute son of star couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan dressed up adorably for Ganesh puja celebrations and won us all over with his adorable looks and gimmicks.

Taimur was clicked having a gala time during Ganesh puja festivities at the residence of Rima Kapoor Jain, who is Kareena Kapoor's aunt. Armaan, Aadar Jain, Rima Kapoor, Kareena and Taimur posed for the shutterbugs while enjoying the festivities.

What caught our attention especially was how cute Taimur looked in those lovely embroidered white and blue-coloured kurta and pyjama. Within minutes of the picture being shared on social media, it went viral as netizens showered their love and praise for Taimur.

This took us a bit by surprise as just a few days ago, superstar Shah Rukh Khan had also shared a beautiful picture of his youngest child, Abram Khan, worshipping Lord Ganesha. "Our Ganpati 'pappa' is home, as the lil one calls him," SRK had tweeted.

The internet trollers didn't take too long to attack King Khan on the social media platform. The bigots were miffed with Khan for giving preference to Hinduism over his own religion. Hateful comments and distasteful remarks filled Shah Rukh's timeline.

It isn't new for the extremists to target celebrities over their religious beliefs. Last year, for her baby-shower, Soha had worn a beautiful pink saree and shared many pictures on Twitter wearing the same. A flock of bigots wasted no time in trolling her for wearing saree and not mentioning anything about Eid.

This leaves us wondering whether it is just a matter of time before trolls would launch an attack on Kareena for the same? Or has some good sense prevailed?