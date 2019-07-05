In a terrible incident, a man murdered his wife and three children inside their residence before committing suicide on Friday at a Ghaziabad village in Uttar Pradesh.

The incident took place at Shatabdi Nagar in Masuri village, where a 37-year-old Pradeep murdered his wife, who was a staff nurse at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and his three children aged eight, five and three. The police have also recovered a suicide note from the house.

According to the police, the preliminary investigations suggest that Pradeep was addicted to drugs and suspected his wife of having an extramarital affair due to which he took this extreme step. "The suicide note claims that after poising his family, Pradeep then put a tape to their mouth to silence them," said the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Ghaziabad Sudhir Kumar Singh.

It was the neighbours who alerted the police after one of the injured kids started crying during the early hours of Friday morning. The man and two children were already dead by the time police reached the spot. The wife and their third child were quickly rushed to the hospital but the doctors declared them dead.

The Masuri police have registered an FIR over the incident and an investigation has been initiated. All the bodies were found inside their residence and have been sent for post mortem.