A 32-year-old man allegedly shot himself dead on Monday, December 17, in suburban Kandivali, Mumbai, after a failed attempt to kill his brother-in-law.

The incident took place when Batukeshwar Trilok Tiwari, from Uttar Pradesh, was visiting his sister Vandana, 20, and brother-in-law Rohit, 27. Batukeshwar was intoxicated when he shot at Rohit, who ducked to save himself.

Rohit and Vandana then ran out of the house following which Batukeshwar allegedly shot himself.

According to a preliminary inquiry, Batukeshwar's sister married Rohit against her family's wishes. The couple had a court marriage six months ago, the official said.

Case registered

On Monday evening, when Batukeshwar visited his sister, he consumed liquor and had dinner at her place after which he tried to kill his brother-in-law.

However, when his sister and brother-in-law ran outside, Batukeshwar Trilok Tiwari locked the house from inside and shot himself, the official said.

The police later reached the spot and sent the body was postmortem.

An accidental death report was registered, the official said, adding that the police were trying to ascertain from where the man got the gun and if he had a license for it.

(With agency inputs.)