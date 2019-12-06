During a wedding Uttar Pradesh's Chitrakoot, a woman dancer was shot in the face last week when she stopped dancing during an orchestra performance. The incident took place on Saturday at the wedding ceremony of village head Sudhir Singh Patel's daughter in Tikra village, SHO of Mau police station Subhash Chandra Chaurasia said on Sunday.

This video is from UP's Chitrakoot .The lady was performing at a wedding and was shot by a man , possibly drunk, because she stopped after the music system development a glitch. She took a bullet in the jaw , hospitalised in Kanpur. @chitrakootpol says trying to make arrests pic.twitter.com/f9vVYopcYL — Alok Pandey (@alok_pandey) December 6, 2019

Woman critical, admitted at Kanpur hospital

A one minute video that took the internet by storm showed the woman dancing. After she stops dancing, a voice is heard saying, "Goli chal jayegi". Another man was heard saying, "Sudhir bhaiya, aap Goli chala hi do (Brother, you should fire the gun)." One of the village head's family members had reportedly shot at the woman. She is critical and at a hospital in Kanpur.

Senior police officer Ankit Mittal said,"We are trying to arrest the accused. We are making all the efforts to bring the culprit to justice."