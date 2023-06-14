Minor stabbed, bludgeoned to death by boyfriend in Delhi over altercation; video surfaces online Close
Minor stabbed, bludgeoned to death by boyfriend in Delhi over altercation; video surfaces online

The J&K Police on Wednesday arrested a man accused of sexually molesting a minor boy in Baramulla district.

Police sources said, "Police station Kreeri in Baramulla district received a written complaint yesterday in which the father of a 6-year-old minor boy complained that his son had been sexually molested and then threatened not to disclose the name of the criminal."

Arrested
ArrestedIANS

"After registering an FIR in Kreeri police station, the accused was swiftly arrested."

Further investigation was now going on.

-IANS

Also Read