As some Pakistan-based terrorists are trying to revive terrorism in the Chenab region of Jammu province comprising Doda, Kishtwar, and Ramban districts, the Jammu and Kashmir Police will approach Interpol to catch 36 hardcore terrorists presently operating from across the border.

Hailing from the mountainous district of Kishtwar, these terrorists of different proscribed terror outfits are reportedly operating from Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

Quoting police sources, some reports suggested that 36 hardcore terrorists of different outfits from Kishtwar district, have already been identified and their role in attempting to revive terrorism has been established.

In the early 1990s when terrorism was at its peak in this part of Jammu and Kashmir, these terrorists managed to cross the border for arms training.

"The Security forces along with Police are on high alert after getting information about the activities being carried out by Mohammad Amin Bhatt alias Khubaib of Doda, currently in Pakistan," sources said.

Reports said that Bhatt, a core member of Lashkar-e-Taiba, in 1997 went to Pakistan and carried out activities in these hilly terrains and misleading youth.

When Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban was declared terrorism-free, Bhatt was tasked by Pakistan to revive terrorist-related activities in areas like Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban, Udhampur, etc and he started instigating the youth using his network.

Non-bailable warrants have already been issued against these terrorists.

Security agencies have been identifying terrorists settled in Pakistan and PoJK. Since March this year, non-bailable warrants have been issued against 36 terrorists of the Kishtwar district who have been operating from Pakistan and PoJK.

According to police, while operating from Pakistan and PoJK these terrorists have been mobilizing sleeper cells and Over Ground Workers (OGWs) to revive terrorism in the Chenab region of Jammu province.

On March 2, the Special NIA Court had issued non-bailable warrants against 13 terrorists of Kishtwar who are settled in Pakistan and PoJK. So, far non-bailable warrants have been issued against 36 terrorists of Kishtwar operating from across the border.

Over 100 terrorists of Chenab region operating from Pakistan, PoJK

Recently Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Doda revealed that 118 terrorists from the district are operating from Pakistan or Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

The SSP further said that ten terrorists are most active in spreading violence in the region by recruiting the youth. The police have also seized the properties of one of the terrorists who have been declared a "proclaimed offender". Cops are also preparing a dossier against those attempting to revive terrorism in the region.