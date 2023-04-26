The Special Court of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) at Jammu on Wednesday issued non-bailable warrants against 23 terrorists of the Kishwar district of Jammu and Kashmir who have been operating from Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

Non-bailable warrants have been issued at the request of the Kishtwar Police after it was established during investigation that while sitting across the border these terrorists are desperately trying to revive terrorism in the Chenab Valley region.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kishtwar said that the Chief Investigation Officer (CIO) Vishal Sharma of Kishtwar Police approached the Special NIA Court for issuing non-bailable warrants against these terrorists for their active involvement in terror activities for creating unrest in the Chenab valley and other parts of Jammu and Kashmir.

"They mobilized sleeper cells and pushed them into J&K in connivance with secessionist and separatist leaders for waging war against the Government of India with the nefarious design of seceding Jammu and Kashmir from the Union of India", the police said.

Terrorists against who non-bailable warrants were issued have been identified as Manzoor Ahmed alias Tahir Inqalabi, Manzoor Ahmed, Ghulam Mohammad, Nazir Ahmed alias Shaheen, Shabir Ahmed alias Junaid, Mohammad Iqbal Rishi alias Muzamil Ansari, Mohammad Amin Bhat, Jamal Din Naik alias Mudasir, Ghulam Hussain Sheikh, Bashir Ahmed Raina alias Showkat, Gulzar Ahmed, Shabbir Ahmed, Imtiyaz Ahmed alias Tahiq Sadique, Bashir Ahmed, Mohammad Shafi alias Amjad, Ghulam Nabi Wani alias Majid, Abdul Kareem alias Ismail, Gulabu, Farooq Ahmed Ganie, Mohammad Haneef Sheikh, Mushtaq Ahmed, Mohammad Ifran Khanday and Mohammad. Rafiq Khanday @ Khalid.

Non-bailable warrants issued against 36 terrorists of Kishtwar

During the last couple of months, security agencies have been identifying terrorists settled in Pakistan and PoJK. Since March this year, non-bailable warrants have been issued against 36 terrorists of the Kishtwar district who have been operating from Pakistan and PoJK.

According to police, while operating from Pakistan and PoJK these terrorists have been mobilizing sleeper cells and Over Ground Workers (OGWs) to revive terrorism in the Chenab region of Jammu province.

On March 2, the Special NIA Court had issued non-bailable warrants against 13 terrorists of Kishtwar who are settled in Pakistan and PoJK. So, far non-bailable warrants have been issued against 36 terrorists of Kishtwar operating from across the border.

Over 100 terrorists of Doda region operating from Pakistan, PoJK

Recently Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Doda revealed that 118 terrorists from the district are operating from Pakistan or Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

The SSP further said that ten terrorists are most active in spreading violence in the region by recruiting the youth. The police have also seized the properties of one of the terrorists who have been declared as a "proclaimed offender". Cops are also preparing a dossier against those attempting to revive terrorism in the region.