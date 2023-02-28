Security forces eliminated two terrorists involved in the gruesome killing of a Kashmiri Pandit bank guard Sanjay Sharma. On Monday, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha vowed to avenge killing of Kashmiri Pandit Sanjay Sharma.

The 40-year-old Sharma was shot dead by the terrorists in Pulwama district on Sunday, in a local market, adding to the series of targeted killings of Kashmiri Pandit community members in Kashmir.

A total of 10 Kashmiri Pandits were killed in the Kashmir Valley from 2020 to February 2023.

Among the ten, four Kashmiri Pandits including a person belonging to the Kashmiri Rajput community were killed in 2022, four in 2021, and one in 2020.

"Terrorist who masterminded killing of Kashmiri Pandit Sanjay Sharma has been killed in Awantipora encounter. He was identified as Aqib Mushtaq Bhat of Pulwama. Aqib was an "A" category terrorist and was initially working with Hizbul Mujahideen. Another terrorist is also killed," Rayeez Bhat, DIG South Kashmir range told the media.

Giving details about the encounter, the DIG said, "We received information about the presence of terrorists. Based on that a joint operation was launched with CRPF and Army. During the search, one terrorist was found in a mosque. One jawan was injured during the firing and later succumbed to his injuries."

"During the exchange of fire, a terrorist identified as Aqib was neutralized. He initially worked for the Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist organization, nowadays he was working with TRF. Later another terrorist was tracked down he was also neutralized," DIG said.

"The second terrorist has been identified as Azaz Ahmed Bhat who worked for the Jaish-e-Mohammad. Two AK-type rifles and one pistol were recovered. Both of them were involved in the recent killing of a minority. The operation has been called off," the DIG said.

One soldier also lost his life during the gunbattle

The Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Kashmir zone Vijay Kumar said that two terrorists and an army man were killed and also one army trooper sustained injuries in the gunfight. He said that the operation was prolonged with the utmost care due to the proximity of the mosque near the encounter site.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday vowed to avenge the killing of Kashmiri Pandit bank guard Sanjay Sharma. Lieutenant Governor termed the incident "unfortunate" and said the killers of Sharma will be brought to book.

"Our security forces will take care of whoever has carried out this unfortunate act," he said, adding that the security situation was much better than before in Jammu and Kashmir but the administration is making efforts to secure the people.

"It is an extremely unfortunate incident. No words are enough to condemn the killing," Sinha told reporters.

He said while such incidents can create doubts in the minds of the people about the security scenario, the administration and security forces were working "with a 360-degree approach".