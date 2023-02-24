Continuing the campaign to dismantle terror infrastructure in the Union Territory, Jammu and Kashmir on Friday attached immovable properties of three persons who were allegedly involved in the terrorist activity.

Immovable properties were attached by the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police in the presence of senior officers of the civil administration in the Ramban district.

Police officials have identified the houses of terrorists belonging to the Jammu and Kashmir Ghaznavi Force along with those of their sympathizers.

The immovable properties include a single-story house of Abdul Majid Lone at Sesal, a house of Mohammed Farooq, and a chemist shop of Shahdin Padyar.

The accused were booked for allegedly hurling a grenade at the Police Post, Gool on August 2, 2022, officials said.

These properties were attached in the presence of a Magistrate, on the orders of DGP, Dilbagh Singh under the Explosive Substance Act, Unlawful Activities Prevention Act 1967, and PDPP Act.

The SIU team earlier pasted the notices on the houses amid a drum-beat proclamation in the presence of elected Panchayat members and Chowkidars.

According to the notice, the owners of these persons have been restrained to 'transfer, lease out, dispose of, change its nature or deal with the said property in any manner without the permission of Jammu and Kashmir Police or the designated Authority.

First-time properties of terrorists, their sympathizers attached in Jammu

Houses of three terrorists who attempted to revive terrorism in the Chenab region of Jammu and Kashmir have been attached including that of Abdul Majid, a dreaded leader of the group.

It is the first time that the properties of terrorists or their sympathizers were attached in Jammu province. Earlier similar actions were taken in different parts of the Kashmir Valley.

The SIU of Jammu and Kashmir Police will continue to crack down on terror and the move is to stop the fund generation of such groups active in the Jammu region on the union territory.

Senior Superintendent of Police of Ramban Mohita Sharma told the media that police have a list of those who have been indulging in terror activities and their supporters.

"The houses of three terrorists are being attached today in the Ind and Gool areas of Ramban. A terror sympathizer Abdul Majid harboured these terrorists. All attempts to revive terrorism in the region have been foiled", she said.

The SSP Ramban warned that anyone attempting the same and those who try to pose threat to national security will be given a befitting reply.

"We have prepared a list of overground workers of terrorists and many have been booked under the Public Safety Act," she said

Arresting terrorists were trying to review terrorism in the Chenab region

Two terrorists with one of their sympathizers were arrested by the police within a week after a grenade attack on August 2, 2022. The investigation had revealed a plot to revive terrorism in the region.

The attack was targeted at the Ind police post and two personnel had suffered minor injuries in the blast. Two terrorists namely Shah Din Padyar and Mohammad Farooq, both residents of the Gool area in the Ramban district were arrested.

A handwritten note was found near the police post which claimed that attack was carried out by J&K Ghaznavi Force (JKGF).

The investigations revealed that JKGF used to have a presence only in Rajouri and Poonch districts. Arrested terrorists were given funds from JKGF and were in the process of recruiting the youth to revive terrorism in Ramban. Shah Din and Mohammad Farooq confessed that the latter received cash of Rs 50,000 to fulfill their nefarious design.