Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited West Bengal on Friday to take stock of the Cyclone 'Yaas' damage, state Chief Secretary Alapan Bandhopadhyay was directed to report to the Centre.

Bandhopadhyay's abrupt transfer has been connected to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and his skipping a review meeting chaired by Prime Minister Modi where Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar was also present.

The Centre invoked Rule 6 (I) of IAS Rules to attach Bandyopadhyay with GOI. In case of any disagreement, the matter shall be decided by the Central government and the state govt shall comply.

The state has been asked to relieve Bandhopadhyay at the earliest and he has been asked to report to the Department of Personnel and Training by 10 p.m. on May 31.

