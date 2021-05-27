J&K Chief Secy gets central posting; to be commerce secretary soon [details]

In an important reshuffle in the central administration, J&K Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam has been appointed as OSD in the ministry of commerce in GoI, awaiting his posting as Commerce Secretary next month. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet on Thursday announced that Subrahmanyam will take over as Commerce Secretary on June 30 upon the superannuation of incumbent officer Anup Wadhawan.

Who is BVR Subrahmanyam?

Subrahmanyam is a 1987 batch IAS officer of Chattisgarh cadre. His stint in the J&K administration started in June 2019 and soon after he was appointed as Chief Secretary, replacing the then incumbent Bharat Bhushan Vyas.

Prior to his deputation to J&K, he was the Additional Chief Secretary (Home) in Chhatisgarh. His new role in the central administration is not his first as he had worked as a Private Secretary to two Prime Ministers, Dr Manmohan Singh and Narendra Modi.

With Subrahmanyam's appointment at the Centre, the J&K Chief Secretary will be vacant and a new posting is expected soon.