Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, a noted IAS officer of Jammu and Kashmir, suffered a minor heart attack on Wednesday morning. He was shifted to a private hospital in Jammu and his condition is stated to be stable.

Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, a 2009 batch IAS officer, who has earlier served at Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, is presently serving as Secretary to Government Tribal Affairs Department.

Keeping in view his experience as Deputy Commissioner Srinagar during the first wave of Coronavirus, the Jammu and Kashmir Government has recently deployed Shahid Iqbal Choudhary at Jammu to oversee COVID containment measures in the Jammu zone.

According to a family member, Shahid Choudhary suffered a minor heart attack this morning and has been admitted to a private hospital. The doctors attending him stated that he is out of danger.

Choudhary's family member said he was admitted to Ankur Maitrika Hospital in the Trikuta Nagar area of Jammu and where his angiography has been done.

"He is stable and likely to be discharged any time," reports added.

Incharge of COVID containment measures in Jammu

During his tenure as Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, Choudhary has earned appreciation and praise from the common people for his work in containing the pandemic in the district. It was all due to his hard work and experience in dealing with the pandemic that he was specially deputed at Jammu on May 7 to oversee COVID containment measures, where the mortality rate is very high. Since his deployment, Choudhary has been working assiduously to contain the spread of the deadly virus in 10 districts of Jammu province.

Social media flooded with prayer for his speedy recovery

The popularity of this young IAS officer can be gauged from the fact that within minutes after people received information about minor heart attack, social media flooded with prayers for the speedy recovery of the dynamic officer. Residents from Kathua to Kargil prayed for this speedy recovery.