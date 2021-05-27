J&K government is adding a new feather to its hat in taking necessary measures for the good of the people. Its relief measures have already benefitted lakhs in the valley amid the COVID pandemic, but the LG J&K is not stopping at just that. Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha on Wednesday launched a Special Scheme that provides financial support to families who have been affected by the COVID pandemic.

The J&K government has also created a Special Cell in Social Welfare Department, which identifies families that require support. Sinha's aim with this initiative is to make sure no one is left behind. Here's how J&K families will benefit from the new initiatives.

J&K govt to support families affected by COVID

Here's a look at how the J&K government is stepping up to help families affected during the pandemic. The Special Assistance Scheme for COVID Mortalities or SASCM provides Rs 1,000 per month as financial assistance to the spouse and the eldest member of the family, which has lost their sole bread-winner to COVID.

The scheme also provides scholarships of Rs 20,000 per annum for school going children and Rs 40,000 per annum for college students. In case a family in distress is not getting any scholarship, the scheme will provide this scholarship for two children.

"We have taken prompt and decisive action to support elderly, women and children. Our decision is about personal protection and mitigating vulnerability of families, which have lost their bread-earner by extending long-term assistance. The government's aim is to take care of their day-to-day lives and ensure financial security," the Lt Governor observed.

The J&K government is committed to provide long-term support to vulnerable families. In addition to the pension and scholarship assistance, the families can also leverage other schemes that provide support for self-employment.

"It is a comprehensive approach, aimed at overall support to empower these families," the Lt Governor added.