It's evident that the COVID-19 pandemic is proving to be extremely challenging for many people in India and effective relief measures are people's only hope. Unlike many states, J&K is setting an example with its COVID relief measures and implementation of the same. J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha assessed the effective implementation of the welfare schemes in the valley, which has benefitted lakhs.
Sinha chaired a review meeting on Monday and sought the detailed status of relief measures being extended to different sections of the society affected due to Covid-19 pandemic. The Lt Governor also announced slew of measures to mitigate the sufferings of various vulnerable sections of community due to COVID.
"It's a collective responsibility of the officers at various levels to ensure that no one goes hungry. You all must reach out to every citizen in need. Mid-day meal supplies, supplementary nutrition must continue for the beneficiaries. Take care of the families of daily wage earners, migrant labourers and address the issues caused by the pandemic," the Lt Governor said.
Sinha instructed all officers to work with compassion and empathy and take necessary steps to help people during these challenging times. Moreover, he ordered immediate support to the most vulnerable population, workers, women, children, small businesses, farmers, communities and senior citizens.
J&K relief benefits lakhs
The Lt Governor was briefed about the steps taken and the relief provided to the people in the UT. The relief measures have been extended to 40 lakh beneficiaries under different components. Below are the details:
- About 3.50 lakh borrowers have received installments of 5% interest subvention worth Rs 200 crore.
- First instalment of more than Rs 34.50 crore has been provided to 3,49,303 active construction workers at the rate of Rs 1000 per beneficiary.
- Rs 5.6 crore have been provided for around 28,000 Shikarawalas/Ponywalas/ Dandiwalas/Palkiwalas/Tourist guides at Rs 1000 per month per beneficiary as two months' relief.
- Rs 55 crore have been provided to all District Development Commissioners at the rate of Rs 2.25 crore each and Rs 5 crore to each Divisional Commissioner of Jammu and Kashmir.
- Rs. 2000 was disbursed each to 9.5 lakh farmers under PM-KISAN Yojna involving a total amount of Rs. 190 crore.
- Rural Development Department has provided employment to 26,673 households covering 35,484 individuals, involving Rs 8.21 crore under MGNREGA during April and May 2021.
- About 7.10 lakh pensioners have received their pension (through DBT mode) amounting to Rs. 71 crore under ISSS Pension for the month of April.
- Under the Indira Gandhi National Old Age Pension scheme, amount to the tune of Rs. 25.68 crore for the month of March and April has been paid in favour of 1.28 lakh pensioners.
- Bank accounts of 83,617 beneficiaries of Ladli Beti scheme have been credited with an amount of Rs. 50.00 cores.
- Another amount of Rs 25 crore is being credited to the individual bank accounts of the beneficiaries.
- 1212 beneficiaries belonging to different districts of UT of J&K have been given an amount of Rs 4.836 crore as financial assistance to poor marriageable girls.
- School Education Department is providing Dry Ration (Rice) to 8.46 lakh students under the Mid-Day Meal Scheme.
- Total of 7,89,586 beneficiaries including pregnant & lactating women, children under 6 years of age have been provided dry ration in the UT.