It's evident that the COVID-19 pandemic is proving to be extremely challenging for many people in India and effective relief measures are people's only hope. Unlike many states, J&K is setting an example with its COVID relief measures and implementation of the same. J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha assessed the effective implementation of the welfare schemes in the valley, which has benefitted lakhs.

Sinha chaired a review meeting on Monday and sought the detailed status of relief measures being extended to different sections of the society affected due to Covid-19 pandemic. The Lt Governor also announced slew of measures to mitigate the sufferings of various vulnerable sections of community due to COVID.

"It's a collective responsibility of the officers at various levels to ensure that no one goes hungry. You all must reach out to every citizen in need. Mid-day meal supplies, supplementary nutrition must continue for the beneficiaries. Take care of the families of daily wage earners, migrant labourers and address the issues caused by the pandemic," the Lt Governor said.

Sinha instructed all officers to work with compassion and empathy and take necessary steps to help people during these challenging times. Moreover, he ordered immediate support to the most vulnerable population, workers, women, children, small businesses, farmers, communities and senior citizens.

J&K relief benefits lakhs

The Lt Governor was briefed about the steps taken and the relief provided to the people in the UT. The relief measures have been extended to 40 lakh beneficiaries under different components. Below are the details: