The Jammu and Kashmir Government on Sunday decided to accelerate ongoing vaccination drive for 18-45 years, age group, with a target of administrating 40,000 to 50,000 doses per day.

This excessive outreach programme drive will begin from May 25 to a specific target. All the 20 Deputy Commissioners have instructed to conduct surveys wherever necessary to ensure coverage of target groups within one month.

In a high-level meeting chaired by the Chief Secretary, B V R Subrahmanyam, it was decided to accelerate the vaccination of people under the 18-45 age category in a focused and targeted manner.

Based on the likely flow of vaccine in the coming months, it has been decided that the vaccination programme for the 18-45 age group with an estimated population of 60 lakh will be ramped up in a systematic and phased manner to prioritize coverage of high-risk and vulnerable groups.

Vaccination drive to focus on high-risk groups

For the 18-45 age group, the higher risk and vulnerable groups have been identified which include -shopkeepers, dabbawallas, hotel waiters and staff, services sector people engaged in door-to-door work (barbers, repairmen, etc), drivers/ conductors, lawyers, journalists, faculty /staff/workers of the universities/colleges; Government employees on COVID duty/or inactive field offices- viz employees of PHE, PDD, etc, construction workers registered with Construction Workers Board; tourism sector workers; people with disabilities (PwD); widows/single mothers; orphans, and persons with co-morbid conditions.

J&K covers 62% of 45 plus age group

Jammu and Kashmir is among the leading regions in the country in vaccination of above 45 years age group by vaccinating 62 percent of its eligible population compared to the national average of 32 percent. Within J&K four districts have so far achieved 90% coverage in this age group. It is further expected that the remaining population in the 45+ age category will be covered within a few days.