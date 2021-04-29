Unlike other parts of the country, the Union Territory is neither facing a shortage of beds nor of oxygen in all the dedicated COVID hospitals but the patients, across Jammu and Kashmir, are suffering due to the non-availability of Remdesivi, as per the demand.

Admitting that like other parts of the country, J&K is also facing a shortage of Remdesivi, Dr. Yashpal Sharma, Managing Director of the J&K Medical Supplies Corporation Limited (JKMSCL) was hopeful that very soon adequate supply of the drug would be made in all hospitals of J&K.

"Very soon this problem will be solved with the supply of 10,500 vials from the companies engaged in manufacturing Remdesive", Dr. Sharma told The International Business Times, adding "supply of adequate numbers of vials would remove the prevailing shortage of the medicine across J&K with a day or two."

To ensure proper utilization of this medicine, authorities have decided that the drug would only be stocked at category-A hospitals wherein ICU and ventilator facilities are available for the patients.

A quota of 10,500 vials, per week, fixed for J&K



As Union Government has fixed a quota of 10,500 vials of Remdesivir per week, authorities have been directed to submit a daily log of sale and purchase of the drug to institutionalize supply and utilization.

All Drug Control Officers have been directed to ensure strict market enforcement and surveillance and stringent possible action under the provisions of Drugs and Cosmetics Act, Drugs Control Order, and Disaster Management Act be taken in case of any instance of hoarding, black marketing by the unscrupulous elements so that the drug reach to the genuine patients in the Government hospitals and designated private COVID hospitals.

The Drug Controllers were also asked to prepare a list of drugs used for the treatment of the COVID positive patients and the same is being regulated.

Over 48 percent of dedicated COVID beds vacant

Although the number of positive patients is increasing with every passing day, there is no shortage of dedicated COVID beds in J&K. As per bed occupancy status across J&K till Thursday morning, out of a total of 3093 Corona dedicated beds, 1502 were occupied in 36 hospitals across J&K.

There are 349 COVID ICU beds across J&K, out of which 194 are vacant till this morning. Out of the total of 155 occupied ICU beds, 92 patients are on non-ventilator while 54 on a non-invasive ventilator and the remaining nine on ventilators.

Although over 48 percent of dedicated COVID beds are available in J&K, authorities have already converted indoor stadiums-both at Jammu and Srinagar, into COVID Care Centres to meet any emergent situation.

Surplus Oxygen

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir government claimed that there was surplus oxygen in the UT. As per government data, the daily consumption of the life-sustaining gas in J&K as on April 28 is 25,000 cubic metres. Against this consumption, the present generation capacity of oxygen in the UT is 54,500 cubic metres comprising an in-house hospital generation capacity of 24,500 cubic metres and an industrial capacity of 30,000 cubic metres daily.

"Private industries engaged in generating oxygen are working round the clock to ensure a continuous supply. On average private industries are generating over 28000 to 30,000 cubic metres of oxygen daily which is, as of now, sufficient to meet requirements in all hospitals", Anoo Malhotra, Director Industries, J&K Government, told the International Business Times. She said that her department is monitoring the functioning of industries to ensure a smooth supply of oxygen.