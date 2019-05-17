Two days after the statue of Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar in Kolkata was vandalised during BJP President Amit Shah's roadshow in the city, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday accused the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government of destroying evidence of the incident.

"Trinamool miscreants vandalised eminent scholar Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar's statue that was locked inside a room (in the college named after the social reformer). There are CCTV cameras in that college. The way, the (state) government had destroyed evidence of the Narada and Saradha (scams), they are busy erasing the evidence in this case," Modi said while addressing a rally here.

Demanding a thorough probe into the vandalism incident, he said: "Friends, Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar ji was the son of the entire nation, not just Bengal. The people who have desecrated his bust have committed a grave sin. All the desecrators must be given severe punishment."

Beginning with Swami Vivekananda to Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, Bengal's culture has made "immense contribution in framing BJP's thought process," Modi said, adding that "safeguarding the state's pride is our party's priority."

"Today, wherever Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagarji is, he might be seeing which party is fighting to safeguard Bengal's pride and which party is fighting for the infiltrators."

Modi said people would educate Mamata Banerjee about democracy while showering their blessings on the BJP.

He expressed joy as he was greeted by "thrice the number of people present on the ground" while coming to the venue from his helipad in Mathurapur.

"So many people were waiting on both sides of the road, I had come out of the car and did a roadshow for them. I express heartfelt gratitude for all the love," he said at the rally.

"Thank you Mathurapur for the immense love and affection. These scenes clearly show the bond of Bengal with BJP," Modi posted on Twitter.

Spectators were seen waiving party flags and shouting "Bharat Mata ki Jai".

Modi had to stop his speeches twice and urge the crowd to stay calm.

Stopping in between his speech he alerted the public saying, "this place is very small, please don't rush. You have given me immense love. Any of your loss is my loss."

He alleged that "Didi", as Banerjee is also known, is considering "West Bengal as her and her nephew's property."

"These facts are known to the entire nation," he said.

"This time the people of Bengal are going to fulfil an important responsibility, which will enable their 'sevak' (servant) to form a strong government. They are determined to help BJP in attaining the mark of 300 seats," he added.