In a scathing attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised to install a Vidyasagar statue at the same spot where it was vandalised during the clashes.

Addressing an election rally in Uttar Pradesh's Mau, PM Modi said, "We saw hooliganism by Trinamool Congress workers again during Bhai Amit Shah's roadshow in Kolkata, they vandalised Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar's statue. We are committed to Vidyasagar's vision and will install his grand statue at the same spot."

Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar's bust was broken on the premises of the Vidyasagar College, which was on the route of Amit Shah's roadshow in Kolkata.

Taking to Twitter, a senior TMC leader Derek O'Brien responded with a rage-filled reply.

Stepping up his attack further, PM Modi said, "I had thought the way Mamata Didi is targeting UP-Bihar Purvanchal people, calling them outsiders for her politics, behen Mayawati will surely slam Mamata Didi. But this did not happen." He went on to add, "Some months back during my rally in West Medinipur, TMC goons indulged in hooliganism. After this in Thakurnagar the situation was such that I had to cut short my speech and was forced to leave the stage."

Kolkata on Tuesday (May 14) witnessed wide-spread violence during Amit Shah's massive road show. A bust of 19th century Bengali icon Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar was also ransacked during the violence. West Bengal CM blamed BJP for vandalising Bengali icon Vidyasagar's statue and said PM Modi has insulted West Bengal.

"BJP and their goons destroyed Vidyasagar's statue in here. Did Modi express sadness over Vidyasagar statue being broken. PM Modi insulted West Bengal," Mamata Banerjee said.

The Election Commission on Wednesday curtailed the campaigning timing in the last and final phase of polling in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Bengal by 20 hours. "The campaigning in nine Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal will end at Thursday 10 pm, instead of Friday evening at 6," announced the EC.