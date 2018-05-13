Mallika Sherawat may not be making headlines for Bollywood of late but she made news for her appearance at Cannes Film Festival. Sherawat attended the screening of 'Girls Of The Sun (Les Filles Du Soleil)' during the 71st annual film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 12.

The Indian actress turned heads in a beautiful lilac gown, which was designed by Yolancris. The renowned designer is known for designing clothes for pop songstress Lady Gaga.

Sherawat was styled by Will Ariyamethe, one of the best stylists in Paris. Ariyamethe has styled Hollywood actress Cate Blanchett for the same event. Besides, her hair was styled by Dessange and jewelry by Messika.

The Indian actress debuted at this year's Cannes Film Festival and donned a gown by couturier designer Tony Ward while her make-up was taken care of by Christian Dior, and Dessange styled her hair.

The Murder actress is well known for her philanthropic activities. She attended Cannes to spread awareness about the issue of child prostitution and trafficking. She collaborated with 'Free A Girl India', an NGO, which is fighting against human trafficking and commercial sexual exploitation of children in India.

On the movies front, two of her films are set to hit the screens soon. Zeenat will hit the screens this year while another film Saali Khushi is set to release in 2019.

Sherawat is joined by the likes of other Indian celebs such as Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kangana Ranaut, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Manish Malhotra.

Take a look at the ravishing photos of Sherawat below.