Malia Obama is setting some serious summer fashion goals. After she was spotted with a braided look in New York, she is now giving models a run for their money as she dons a stunning crop top for her sunny day out in New York City.

The former first daughter, who is currently a Harvard student, is spending her summer break in the Big Apple and she is making heads turn with her impeccable style.

For her recent outing, Malia wore a white crop top t-shirt and paired it with a pair of high-waist jeans. The 19-year-old completed her casual look with the help of a pair of white sneakers. She carried a tote bag on her day out.

She was photographed during her trip to the Greenwich Village on Saturday. While her British boyfriend was nowhere to be seen, Malia was accompanied by an unidentified male friend. He gave her some summer style company as he was seen wearing a pair of black shorts and a striped shirt.

The duo was spotted having a fun. Unlike her previous spotting, Malia was over her braids and decided to return to her long straight hair. She let her tresses fall off her shoulder.

The law student just completed a year at the university and is enjoying her summer's break in New York. She was in the city last year when she was interning for Harvey Weinstein. She was working with the Hollywood producer, attending Lollapalooza and the Sundance Film Festival, Town & Country reported. For a brief time before that, she was working with the team of HBO's Girls.

Malia will make her way back to the IV-league school in Cambridge, Massachusetts, in the fall as a sophomore.

A post shared by KenBarbie™ (@officialkenbarbie) on Jul 1, 2018 at 5:00pm PDT

A post shared by IB (@industryblitz) on Jul 1, 2018 at 4:15pm PDT